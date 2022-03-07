Lupita Nyong'o Dances To Bollywood Song At Pakistani Wedding; Aditya Narayan Quits Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o attended a desi wedding in Pakistan recently and was seen dancing to the song Where’s The Party Tonight, from the film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. The actress decked up in a bright carrot pink lehenga by Anita Dongre for the pre-wedding ritual and was seen matching steps with her friends at the wedding in Karachi. She shared the video on Instagram and it has won desi fans over. Many also believe that Lupita is now ready for her Bollywood debut.

Watch the video here: Lupita Nyong’o Dances To Where’s The Party Tonight At Pak Wedding; Fans Say She’s Ready For B’Town

Advertisement

Aditya Narayan will no longer host the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. The actor-singer-host announced his exit from the show on Monday via Instagram. Aditya, who has been a part of the show for 15 years, penned a farewell note along with a few memorable moments from the show’s recent season. The news left many heartbroken, with judge Vishal Dadlani also hoping that Aditya would change his mind and return to the small screen some day.

Read more here: Aditya Narayan Quits Sa Re Ga Ma Pa After 15 Years; Vishal Dadlani Says ‘Hope You Change Your Mind’

Karan Kundrra, the second runner-up of Bigg Boss 15, has been roped in to play the jailer in the show Lock Upp. The promo featuring his entry into the house went viral within a matter of hours. Since Karan had earlier said that he would avoid reality shows, for the time being, this development brings forth a lot of curiosity from the fans. Now, a source close to the actor has revealed to BollywoodLife that Karan is getting paid Rs 2-3 lakh per outing as jailor of Lock Upp. The source also said that Karan is likely to quit the show midway as his tenure in Lock Upp is not for the entire season.

Read more here: Karan Kundrra Is Charging a Bomb for Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp; Know His Salary

Advertisement

Salman Khan played a double role in a new advertisement for a soft drink and was seen poking fun at his singlehood in the same. The ad featured two versions of Salman - one of the present Tiger 3 era and the other of Salman as Prem from Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! era. In the video, the past version of Salman asked the present-day Bhai if he had a body, fans’ love and a wife in the future. Poking fun at his single status, Salman tells that shaadi “ho gayi," before adding, “Tumhari sab girlfriends ki."

Watch the video here: Salman Khan Trolls His Love Life, Marriage In New Ad: ‘Shaadi Ho Gayi Sab Girlfriends Ki’

Advertisement

Estranged couple Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth shared life updates on Instagram today. While the Maaran actor revealed he had reunited with his pet dogs - King, Kong, Genghis and Caesar, Aishwaryaa revealed she was hospitalised again. “Life before covid and post covid …back again in the hospital experiencing fever and vertigo and what not ! But when you get to meet one of the most beautiful inspiring motivational dynamic doctors to come and spend time with you," she said.

Read more here: Dhanush Sports A Big Smile As He Reunites With His Pooches: ‘A Long Due Reunion’

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.