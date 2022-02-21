Luv Ranjan Marries Girlfriend Alisha Vaid in Agra, Here's All You Need to Know About Their Wedding

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan tied the knot with his girlfriend Alisha Vaid in Agra over the weekend. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama director’s wedding venue was a plush hotel in Agra overseeing the Taj Mahal. Several Bollywood stars, inlcuding Arjun Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Sharma, filmmakers Dinesh Vijan and Bhushan Kumar and composer Pritam attended the wedding.

Actress Rakul Preet Singh and boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani also attended the wedding, and were also spotted visiting the Taj Mahal. Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh, and Nushrratt Bharuccha, who shot to fame with Luv’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama series, were also at the wedding

The wedding functions kicked off two days ago with mehndi, sangeet, and haldi ceremonies, reported Times of India. The celebrity guests started arriving from Saturday noon for the nuptials that took place Sunday. The couple wore outfits designed by Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi for the various functions. The wedding was followed by a reception later in the evening.

Advertisement

A source close to the filmmaker said, “Luv and Alisha wanted to keep their wedding extremely private and away from the media glare. Luv is fiercely guarded about his personal space. That’s the reason he has never uttered a word about anything except his work." None of the stars have posted any photos or videos of the wedding either.

Actress Sonalli Seygall shared photos of her outfit from the venue, far away from the actual function.

Reports say that Alisha and Luv studied together in college and have been dating since then. It was their common interest in Arts that brought them together. Alisha Vaid is also said to have an interest in acting.

Advertisement

Luv is known for films like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series. He is currently making a romantic drama with Ranbir and Shraddha in the lead. Several publications informed that the filmmaker will resume shooting after his wedding. Arjun Kapoor, who was earlier clicked by the paparazzi has also collaborated with Ranjan for the film Kuttey.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.