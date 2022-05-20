Luv Ranjan’s Film With Ranbir Kapoor in Trouble After Non-Payment of Dues to Workers

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Luv Ranjan’s upcoming film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. Reportedly, Ranbir Kapoor has already begun shooting for the next schedule of Luv Ranjan’s film at the Chitrakoot ground in Mumbai. According to a report by ETimes, “The entire unit, including Boney Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will be participating in this schedule of the film."

But it looks like Luv Ranjan’s film has landed in trouble because of protests by workers on the set. Reportedly, the workers on the set in Chitrakoot put down their tools in protest because of the non-payment of dues.

Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) General Secretary Ashok Dubey spoke on the matter to ETimes and said, “Yes, this happened today on the set of Luv Ranjan’s upcoming film. This is a move of unity with the workers, who have still not been paid. First, the batch of workers who toiled at Kandivli was not paid. Later, they shot at The Royal Palms where they called the second batch of workers, who also have not been fully paid - an amount to the tune of Rs 12.5 lakh is outstanding."

“Post that, they have been shooting at a set in Chitrakoot, Andheri. There, the shooting is going on in one set. They were making another set in the adjoining space, wherein the workers stopped working today. Here also, a new set of workers has been used."

The workers went back to work only after Luv Ranjan’s production house promised to resolve the issue by filing a police complaint against the company to whom they had outsourced the production design duties.

In Luv Ranjan’s film, Boney Kapoor plays Ranbir’s father and Dimple Kapadia also has a key role. The film will hit the big screen in March next year.

It is worth mentioning that Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot with Alia Bhatt last month. Ranbir and Alia’s much-awaited movie, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is slated to release on September 9.

