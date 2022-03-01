Home » News » Movies » Luv Ranjan's Next With Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor To Release In March 2023

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor To Share Screen Space For The First Time (Photo: Instagram)
Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
March 01, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer yet-to-be-titled movie will be released on Holi next year. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the film will hit the screens on March 8, 2023. On Tuesday, Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media and shared the update.

“RANBIR - SHRADDHA: HOLI 2023 RELEASE FINALISED… #LuvRanjan’s next film - not titled yet - to release in cinemas on [Wed] 8 March 2023 #Holi… Stars #RanbirKapoor and #ShraddhaKapoor… Produced by #LuvRanjan and #AnkurGarg… #BhushanKumar presentation," the trade analyst wrote.

With this untitled movie, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will be sharing the screen space for the first time. The film also marks Ranbir and Shraddha’s first collaboration with director Luv Ranjan.

This means that the movie will not release on Republic Day but on Holi. It also means that the film’s clash with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s Fighter or John Abraham’s Tehran at the box office has been averted. Earlier it was being reported that Ranbir and Shraddha’s film will be released on January 26, 2023, i.e along with Fighter and Tehran.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will also be next seen in Brahmāstra which also stars Alia Bhatt in the lead. The film is produced by Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy among others. Apart from this, Ranbir also has Shamshera in his pipeline along with Vaani Kapoor.

March 01, 2022