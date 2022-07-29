Luxury Car Collection Of Dhanush Will Blow Your Mind

Tamil Superstar Dhanush has carved his niche for himself and he has a massive fan following across India. The actor, who started his acting career in 2002 with the Tamil film Thulluvadho Ilamai, has now acted in many blockbuster films in different languages and even Hollywood movies. Not just in the South film industry, Dhanush has also left the audiences impressed with his Bollywood films as well. The actor is the recipient of four National Awards, and is gaining more popularity each passing year.

Dhanush’s love of luxury cars is known to all in the industry. He has an impressive collection of expensive cars. From Rolls Royce Ghost to Ford Mustang GT, the actor’s car collection will surprise many.

Dhanush car collection

1. Bentley Continental Flying Spur

Dhanush is one of the few celebrities in India who own Bentley Continental Flying Spur, which costs a few crores. The actor’s Bentley Continental Flying Spur is reportedly worth around Rs 3.74 crore. It is one of the famous and luxurious cars of British automobile company Bentley.

2. Rolls Royce Ghost

Dhanush also owns a Rolls Royce Ghost in black colour. The average cost of the car is approx. Rs 7 crore. This is the most expensive car owned by the actor.

3. Audi A8

The next car in Dhanush’s collection is Audi A8, a 5-seater car. The estimated price of the swanky car is around Rs 1.57 crore.

4. Ford Mustang GT

Dhanush owns a Ford Mustang GT worth Rs 75 lakh.

5. Sedan Jaguar XE

The actor owns a 5-seater sedan Jaguar XE. It is one of the most luxurious cars. The estimated price of the Jaguar XE is around Rs 45 lakh.

On the work front, Dhanush recently made his Hollywood debut with the film The Gray Man, which released on Netflix on July 22. He is now busy with his upcoming films Naane Varuven and Vathi.

