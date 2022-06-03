Luxury Cars To Mansions, The Jaw-Dropping Net Worth Of Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna has scaled new heights in her cinematic career spanning just over six years. With movies like Chalo, Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade, Sarileru Neekevvaru, Bheeshma, and now Pushpa: The Rise, the actor has attained fame in south cinema and Bollywood as well.

With her opulent lifestyle, the movies she stars in, brand endorsements, and stage shows, let’s take a look at her towering net worth of Rashmika.

Leading a dream life, Rashmika owns many things from luxurious cars, and expensive houses to clothes, handbags, and much more.

Rashmika’s 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise was a blockbuster hit at the worldwide box office and it propelled her to new heights and led to a massive increase in her net worth.

Advertisement

It is learned that Rashmika charges a remuneration of Rs 4 crore for each film, and her net worth is $400 million.

Leading a luxurious life, Rashmika owns a mansion-cum-villa priced at Rs 8 crore in Bengaluru. Moreover, the Pushpa actor has also recently bought a luxury home in Mumbai, which is said to be one of the most expensive houses in the city.

Rashmika is among the few Indian leading ladies fond of luxurious cars. Reportedly, Rashmika owns a Mercedes Benz-C Class worth Rs 50 lakh, an Audi Q3 worth Rs 40 lakh, and, besides these cars, she also owns Toyota Innova and Hyundai Creta.

Coming to the work front, Rashmika has strengthened her ties in Bollywood in a short span and has already signed projects in the tinsel town. She has already wrapped up shooting for Mission Majnu, which marks her Bollywood debut.

She also has Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan. She will be joining hands with Ram Charan for a movie tentatively titled RC16, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and Dulquer Salman for Sita Ramam.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.