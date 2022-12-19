LV Revanth Takes Home Bigg Boss Telugu Trophy; Know The Prize Money

The journey of Bigg Boss is nothing less than a dream for cine actors. Many actors stand in queues to get that one chance and get into Bigg Boss. The story of LV Revanth is nothing different, from winning the Indian Idol season 9 and surviving the mad Bigg Boss house for 106 days. The singer LV Revanth ultimately took home the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 trophy on Sunday (December 18), at the show’s grand finale.

Tollywood star Nagarjuna hosted the competition with 21 contestants on the show. Revanth defeated Shrihan and along with the trophy took the prize money of Rs 10 lakh, a property worth Rs 25 lakh, and a car.

Revanth in his 106 days journey contended with every participant. He was called out for his rage and cuss words in tasks but his dedication to win the game was evident from the first week itself. Many fans of Revanth and Bigg Boss lovers predicted that Revanth will be the winner and hence came the day.

Besides, Shrihan was the first runner-up, while Keerthi Bhat and Aadi Reddy became the third and fourth runners up respectively.

Shrihan received the most votes from the audience, as Nagarjuna announced throughout the show. Revanth was crowned the winner despite Shrihan deducting Rs 40 lakh from the award. Revanth, Shrihan, and Keerthi initially refrained from bringing luggage with prize money.

Shrihan, however, made the decision to accept when Keerthi was dropped. Shrihan’s parents advised him to take the offer to leave the program with a bag packed with Rs 40 lakh in cash, which he did. However, according to Bigg Boss Telugu fans, he received more votes than Revanth.

The Bigg Boss Telugu grand finale saw actors like Ravi Teja, Sreeleela, Radha, and Nikhil Siddhartha as chief guests. Bollywood queen Urvashi Rautela lit the fire on the stage with her dance moves.

