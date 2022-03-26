Lyca Productions Releases RRR in 550 Theaters in Tamil Nadu

After endless postponements, RRR finally hit the theatres on Friday, March 25. Subaskaran Allirajah’s Lyca Productions released the SS Rajamouli’s directorial in 550 theatres in Tamil Nadu. Bankrolled by DVV Entertainments, the distribution rights of the magnum opus in Tamil Nadu are with Lyca. This is the first time a dubbed film has been released in so many theatres. SS Rajamouli’s Bhagwati was released in 150 theatres.

Meanwhile, the film opened with positive reviews from fans as well as critics. The release was postponed several times due to the Covid-19 pandemic. After its postponement from January 7, the makers announced two possible release dates — March 17 and April 28. Now, finally released on March 25, RRR is set in the pre-Independence era in the 1920s.

With RRR, Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn marked their debut in Telugu films. The film also stars Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, and Shriya Saran in pivotal roles. The film has been released in the Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

Bankrolled by DVV Danayya’s DVV Entertainments, RRR is a fictional tale based on the lives of two freedom fighters in the early 20th century — Alluri Sitarama Raju played by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem played by Jr NTR.

Earlier, during pre-release promotional activities, the promos, posters, and a celebration anthem dedicated to freedom fighters of India from the film were unveiled to a rousing response from the audience.

