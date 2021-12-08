Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur Have Sizzling Chemistry In Second Song From Jersey | Watch

The second song from the upcoming film, Jersey, starring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur is out now. The song titled ‘Maiyya Mainu’ is a soft romantic number that tells the love journey of Shahid and Mrunal Thakur’s characters. The song narrates the love story of their characters from their courtship period to their court marriage. In the video, both can be seen expressing their love for each other amid the rain. The two are showing great chemistry as an on-screen couple.

The soothing romantic song has been composed by Sachet and Parampara. The song sung by Sachet has been penned by Shailender Singh Sodhi, popularly known as Shellee.

Both Shahid and Mrunal have shared the youtube video link of the song. While Shahid described the song as a “lyrical love letter", Mrunal said the song shows “Love that makes its presence felt, “

Watch the video of the song here:

The video features Shahid sporting longer hair and a clean-shaven look as a cricketer. He shares a sweet moment with his on-screen girlfriend Mrunal. After their romance in the town, they are seen tying the knot in the presence of actor Pankaj Kapur, who is playing Shahid’s coach in the movie. In real life, Pankaj is Shahid’s father.

Ahead of Jersey’s release, it seems that makers have been on a song-releasing spree. They released the first song ‘Mehram’ on December 2 and it has garnered over 30 million views so far. Now, the makers released the second song ‘Maiyya Mainu’ at 11 AM on Wednesday.

Jersey is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name. Presented by Allu Aravind, Jersey, the film is helmed by director Gowtam Tinnanuri, who has also directed the original Telugu film. It is jointly produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju and S. Naga Vamsi. The film is set to hit the theatre screens on December 31, 2021.

