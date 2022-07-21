Lyrical of Devil's Fury Gumma Banda Gumma Song From Kiccha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona Out

Kiccha Sudeep is one of the most talented actors in the South film industry. The 48-year-old has cultivated a huge fan base through his acting chops and imposing screen presence. Currently, Kiccha is busy promoting his upcoming film, Vikrant Rona.

Recently, the lyrical video of The Devil’s Fury - Gumma Banda Gumma song from Vikrant Rona was released on YouTube.

The song has gone viral on social media with over 440,000 views on YouTube. Netizens appreciated the music of the song. Last month, Vikrant Rona’s trailer had also gone viral on social media. In fact, since the launch of the trailer, there is great intrigue amongst netizens over Kiccha Sudeep’s character. Netizens are wondering if Kiccha has a double role in the film.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has also promoted Kiccha Sudeep’s, Vikrant Rona. Last month, Salman tweeted the link to the Hindi version of the trailer and wrote, “Brother @KicchaSudeep the world will be proud of @VikrantRona. #VikrantRonaTrailer is TRULY MARVELOUS."

Vikrant Rona is a mystery thriller and boasts of a talented star cast which includes Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, Ravishankar Gowda, Madhusudan Rao and Vasuki Vaibhav. Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez is playing a pivotal role in Vikrant Rona and has amped up the oomph factor in the film.

Reportedly, the Anup Bhandari directorial will offer a spectacular visual experience to the audience. It is worth noting that Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep was in the news recently for his Twitter spat with actor Ajay Devgn.

The social media spat was over Hindi and its status as the national language. Ajay Devgn tweeted a long note on Twitter after taking offence to Kiccha Sudeep’s statement that Hindi wasn’t India’s national language.

