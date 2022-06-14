Lyrical Video of Bejara Song From Parthiban's Iravin Nizhal Out, Fans Love It

The official trailer for Parthiban and AR Rahman’s Iravin Nizhal was released on May 22. The movie, billed as the world’s first non-linear single-shot film, will be released on June 24 globally. In the run-up to the release of the film, the makers have released the lyrical video of its song, Bejara.

Within just a day, the video has received much love on the internet. It has got more than 70,000 views and over 4,000 users have already liked the video. The comments section is flooded with love and appreciation. One of the users commented, “This is why ARR Is Called Isai Puyal. What An Outstanding Composing From The Legend." Another wrote, “Not only Tamil, the entire world is proud, congratulations to everyone including Mr Parthiban and Mr AR Rahman." A third fan wrote, “When everyone is doing the same thing, AR Rahman is doing different things in his way. We Love AR Rahman, Music world, Love AR Rahman."

The trailer cut was clever and deceptive since it does not indicate the narrative. In contrast to Parthiban’s last film, Oththa Seruppu, which had only one character, this one appears to have an ensemble cast. There are some hard-hitting graphics in the teaser, as well as a haunting background melody. The screenwriting of Parthiban never fails to enchant audiences.

The teaser suggests that the film centres on Parthiban’s character reflecting on various periods of his life. The trailer of this A R Rahman musical hints at a dark thriller. However, we still have to wait to see what else this one-of-a-kind movie has in store for us.

Meanwhile, Parthiban was recently seen in Ezhil’s action thriller Yutha Satham, and his most recent production as a producer and director was the critically acclaimed Oththa Seruppu, which is also being remade in Hindi with Abhishek Bachchan as the lead. Parthiban will be directing that film too.

