Lyrical Video of F3's Lab Dab Lab Dab Dabboo Offers More Than Just Lyrics -- Watch

F3, a comedic caper starring Venkatesh Daggubati and Varun Tej, will hit theatres this summer. The film has a lot of buzz about it because it has two well-known actors.

Makers of Varun Tej’s Telugu film F3 just released the much-awaited teaser of their first single, Lab Dab Dabboo. While the peppy track’s hangover lingers, the creators have now released the song’s lyrics video on February 9.

Aside from the lyrics, the lyrical video has a lot to offer. The video includes some fascinating visuals as well as Venkatesh and Varun Tej breaking legs to the frantic music. The BTS scenes from the sets, however, are the video’s centrepiece.

Sri Venkateswara Creations, the production firm behind the film F3, has also revealed song’s stills via their official Twitter handle. They captioned the pictures, “Here are some Coolest Working Stills of the Crazy & Peppy F3 Money Anthem from F3 movie."

According to the most recent reports, the lyrical video of the money anthem, Lab Dab Dabboo, is presently trending like a hot cake on YouTube and has garnered over 1 million views.

The famed singer Ram Miriyala has crooned Lab Dab Dabboo. His voice is what lends the song a hip vibe despite being mostly based on the movie’s theme. Bhaskarbhatla’s vocals and lyrics elevate the song to a decent level. When Devi Sri Prasad’s music is added, the song becomes foot-tapping.

Venkatesh and Varun Tej return to reprise their roles from F2. Sunil is the newest member of the cast. Tamannaah and Mehreen Pirzada remain the leading ladies. F3, a Dil Raju production, is slated to enter theatres on April 28. Anil Ravipudi, the blockbuster maker, directs the family entertainer.

