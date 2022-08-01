Lyrical Video of First Single From Ponniyin Selvan Out, Featured Karthi as Vanthiyathevan

Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan is generating great hype with its upcoming release on September 30. The historical drama is set to release in five languages. The makers of the film have now released the first single of the song by AR Rahman.

Constant updates about the film are doing a good job of keeping up the hype for the upcoming much-awaited film. They already shared the character first look posters and introduced Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, and Trisha. They have now unveiled the first song named Ponni Nadhi with Karthi in the character of Vanthiyathevan.

The song has been published as a lyrical video on YouTube, and we can also see a few fresh intriguing images from the film. The song was released in a special ceremony held at Express Avenue Mall in Chennai, attended by Karthi, Jayam Ravi, and Jayaram. Ravichandran Ashwin, an Indian cricketer, released the single on digital media via his official social media profiles.

Following the huge response to the official teaser, the first single from the film was made available to the fans, and the rest of the songs are set to be released in August as part of a large celebration.

Ponniyin Selvan is a two-part film, with the first instalment premiering in late September. The film will be released in five Indian languages: Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan star in the film, which is produced by Lyca Productions in collaboration with Madras Talkies.

Ponniyin Selvan is based on the novel of the same name and tells the narrative of the Cholas. The previously released trailer has given the picture a fantastic start, and the first track adds strength to the film’s hype.

