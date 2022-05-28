Lyrical Video of Mathuga Mathuga, 1st Telugu Single From Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, Out

For the much-anticipated Tamil film Vikram, superstar Kamal Haasan has teamed up with filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj. The action-thriller boasts a top-notch cast comprising Vijay Sethupathi and Faahadh Faasil apart from superstar Kamal himself. It will be a treat to witness such excellent actors in a film together.

The newly released Vikram trailer has already heightened the anticipation. With the release date fast approaching, team Vikram has boosted the promotional activities and finally dropped the lyrical song for the first Telugu single Mathuga Mathuga.

To strike the right chords, the makers of Vikram released the lyrical video for the hit song Mathuga Mathuga on May 27. Anirudh Ravichander has crafted the melody for the catchy tune. The key attractions are Kamal Haasan’s unrivalled energy and mass steps. The lyrical melody suggests that followers will fall in love with the superstar all over again.

Advertisement

Mathuga Mathuga became an instantly infectious song, with Kamal Haasan stepping into the role of the vocalist. The Telugu version’s lyrics were written by popular lyricist Chandrabose, and they were brought to life by Kamal Haasan.

Pathala Pathala, the original version of the song, was previously released and it caused quite a stir among the audience a few weeks ago. The Telugu remake followed suit, with Kamal Haasan grooving to mass movements.

This Kamal Haasan-starrer will be noteworthy for filmgoers since it represents Kamal Haasan’s first collaboration with new-age South Indian cinema star, Suriya. Suriya will appear in Vikram in a cameo part, and his role is anticipated to be crucial. Vijay Seuthupathi will play the antagonist.

Advertisement

The film is jointly backed by the actor himself in collaboration with R Mahendran under his Raaj Kamal Films International banner. Vikram also stars Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Arjun Das, Shivani Narayanan, and others.

The movie is all set to have a grand release on June 3 in Tamil and Telugu as well.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.