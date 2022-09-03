Lyrical Video of Megharajana Raaga song from Kannada Movie Monsoon Raaga Release

The lyrical video of the song Megharajana Raaga from the upcoming Kannada film Monsoon Raaga is out. The makers of the film released the lyrical video of the melodious track on YouTube on September 2. The soothing track gives a retro touch to a rain song. Live musical instruments have been used for the composition of the song. The use of violin has given a nostalgic feeling to the whole song.

This song has all the characteristics of winning the hearts of the audience. Poet K Kalyan, known for his love songs, has penned the lyrics of the song while Anoop Seelin has composed the music. Arvind Venugopal has given voice for this romantic track.

Monsoon Raaga, helmed by S Ravindranath has created a buzz among the audiences ahead of its release. Dhananjaya is creating a thrill in the hearts of the film lovers by appearing in a different character and actress Rachita Ram also looks promising. The movie also features Yasha Shivakumar in a pivotal role.

The film will be released in theatres on September 16. The post-production work for the film is in progress. The film was scheduled to be released earlier, but the makers postponed the date to September 16 as a part of the post-production work is yet to be completed.

Monsoon Raaga marks Ravindranath’s second collaboration with producer Vikhyath, the owner of production house AR’s Vikyath Chitra. Earlier Ravindranath collaborated with Vikhyath for Pushpaka Vimanam which was released in theatres last year.

