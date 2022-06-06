Lyrical Video of Neraane From Sharafudheen-starrer Priyan Ottathilanu Out; Fans Love It

The new lyrical video, Neraane, from Priyan Ottathilanu, starring Sharafudheen, has been released. The song has been composed by Lijin Bambino, while the lyrics and vocals have been provided by Prajeesh Prem and Benny Dayal respectively. The music producers are Ajmal Hasbulla, Remin Jose, and Lijin Bambino. The video also gives credit to everyone who was a part of bringing it on the screen.

Fans have expressed love for the song and showed their excitement for the upcoming family entertainment movie.

Priyan Ottathil stars Sharafudheen in the lead role of a selfless man who has no hesitation in running pillar to post for others. Aparna Das is in the lead role opposite Sharafudheen in the movie. Nyla Usha also plays a pivotal role. Priyan Ottathil is directed by Anthony Soni and produced by Santosh Trivikraman under the banner of WOW Cinemas.

Sharafudheen recently shared the poster of his upcoming movie Priyan Ottathil. Fans took no time to show their appreciation through likes and comments. One user wrote, “I really enjoy the trailer, I hope it’s a great family entertainer all the best Sharafu ikkaa, and to the entire team."

Aparna mostly appears in Malayalam and Tamil films. In 2018, she made her acting debut with Njan Prakashan, a satirical comedy film in Malayalam. Sathyan Anthikad directed the film, which was scripted by Sreenivasan. The film’s lead actor is Fahadh Faasil.

In 2019, she starred as the female lead in Manoharam alongside Vineet Sreenivasan. Aparna also featured in the Tamil action-comedy flick Beast. Nelson directed the film, which was produced by Sun Pictures. Vijay and Pooja Hegde play key roles in the film.

