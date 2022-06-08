Lyrical Video Of Thatti Veezhaan Song From Dev Mohan’s Panthrandu Out On YouTube

Leo Thaddeus’ Panthrandu has generated tremendous chatter on social media in recent weeks and has been trending for the last few days. Actor Dev Mohan is an oud player in the film, and his fans are very excited to see him in this unique role. Recently, the lyrical video of the Thatti Veezhaan song from Panthrandu was released on YouTube. The video has garnered over 17,000 views in just 48 hours.

Advertisement

Panthrandu boasts of a stellar cast, which includes Dev Mohan, Lal, Vettukili Prakash, Sreelatha Namboothiri, Veena Nair, and Sundara Pandyan, Prashanth Murali, Shine Tom Chacko and Vinayakan. Panthrandu is a mystical action drama and has a gripping storyline. The film’s story involves magical realism and is set in a coastal village. The 12 people referred to in the title of the film reside in this village. While these are regular people with ordinary jobs, they have a dark side as well. These 12 people are a group of gangsters. The character played by Vinayakan is the leader of this gang.

Panthrandu’s poster was launched recently and the film’s post-production work is complete. The film’s poster has been very well received by the fans. In the poster, actor Dev Mohan can be seen holding the oud gracefully.

It is worth mentioning that the oud is a Turkish musical instrument. Recently, Leo Thaddeus revealed interesting details about Dev Mohan’s character to Entertainment Times. “Dev’s character, who is an oud player, comes into the coastal village, in the story. The events that roll out also have the subtext of a historical context, in the film. Alphonse Joseph is our music director and he helped Dev with the basic training of oud. He also sent a person to keep helping Dev with the fingering of the instrument, which was helpful", Leo was quoted as saying.

Leo also explained that there is a reason for Dev’s man-bun styling and unusual dressing in the film.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.