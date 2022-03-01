Home » News » Movies » Lyricist Manoj Muntashir Almost Got Married in 1997. Here's why Wedding Was Called off

Lyricist Manoj Muntashir Almost Got Married in 1997. Here's why Wedding Was Called off

He is one of the judges of India’s Got Talent Season 9.

Entertainment Bureau| Local News Desk
Updated: March 01, 2022, 10:56 IST

Bollywood lyricist Manoj Muntashir, who is currently a judge on the reality show India’s Got Talent, is currently a subject of discussion on social media. The reason? His personal life, or let’s say his love life.

The normally-reticent Muntashir had opened up about his personal life on an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. Speaking to host Kapil Sharma, he said that once his wedding was fixed and even the cards had been printed. However, it didn’t happen after he chose his profession over his love life.

“The wedding was to be held on 13 May 1997. I still remember everything in detail. In April, my to-be bride’s brother came to meet me. He asked me about my life’s plans. I told him that I wanted to become a lyricist. He said – that is fine, but what will you do for a living? I said that I will become a full-time lyricist," Manoj said.

There was a heated disagreement after that, leading to the wedding being called off.

Manoj Muntashir further said, “I used to love that girl but I had to choose between marriage and writing and I chose writing." He added that this incident changed his outlook on life. “I decided that I would get married only after I fall in love with someone."

Right now, Manoj is the judge of a reality show called India’s Got Talent, which airs on Sony Entertainment Television. He judges the show along with Shilpa Shetty, Kirron Kher and Badshah.

