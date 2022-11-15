Lyricist Thamarai Gives Fans A Glimpse Of Her Special Birthday Celebration

Thamarai is a prominent figure in the Tamil literary world. The poet-lyricist rang in her 47th birthday on November 10, 2022. Soon after her birthday, she shared a heartfelt post on Facebook, thanking her friends from the industry as well as fans for extending their lovely wishes to her on social media. Thamarai also posted a string of pictures to give fans a glimpse of her special birthday celebration.

In an extensive note, the Mallipoo song lyricist shared that she visited Sai Vignesh’s animal sanctuary, which is situated in Kanthapalayam village, Tamil Nadu, on her birthday. Thamarai also revealed that two years ago, she had decided to build a shed for cows and buffaloes at the sanctuary to protect them from scorching heat and rains. And, she had donated a sum of Rs 2 lakhs in her father’s name for constructing the same.

Now, on her special day, the award-winning lyricist posted multiple pictures of herself posing with the cows and buffaloes at the sanctuary, under the same shed, on Facebook.

Advertisement

Check out Thamarai’s Facebook post below:

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid0A5LGtf19XpDn8uMF2CPsidr8WyU3dXxZjSKKMwDWP29kYjTAkRVh7kENHaQwGScSl&id=1495675899&sfnsn=wiwspwa

On the work front, Thamarai made her debut as a lyricist in the Tamil film industry with the 1998 film Iniyavale. The movie was directed by Seeman and its music was composed by Deva. Ever since then, there has been no looking back for Thamarai. She also went on to bag several prestigious awards for her works in Kollywood after Iniyavale.

On the personal front, Thamarai is married to a social activist and politician, Thozhar Thiygu. She is an advocate of animal rights and veganism.

Read all the Latest Movies News here