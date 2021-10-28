Lyricist Vairamuthu Appe Demands Dadasaheb Phalke Honour For These 3 Legends

Popular lyricist Vairamuthu has appealed to the Central government to honour actor Kamal Haasan, director Bharathiraja, and music composer Ilayaraja with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. This comes just two days after superstar Rajinikanth received the highest award in Indian cinema. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu had, on October 25, conferred upon him the prestigious award in New Delhi.

Rajinikanth was given the award for his contribution to the cinema for over 40 years. With this, he became the third person from Tamil Cinema to be honoured with this prestigious award. Earlier, actor Shivaji Ganesan and director Balachander received the Dadasaheb Phalke award.

Vairamuthu, on Wednesday, congratulated actor Rajinikanth on Twitter for bagging the Dadasaheb Phalke award. In the same tweet, he appealed to the Centre to bestow the same honour upon Kamal Haasan, Bharathiraja, and Ilayaraja.

“Friend Rajinikanth has added pride to the art world by receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Congratulations Oorkudi. The central government should note that there are also more prominent artists in Tamil Nadu who deserve the Dadasaheb Phalke Award as Kamal Haasan - Bharathiraja - Ilayaraja," Vairamuthu said in his tweet.

In the comments section, Twitter users also joined the lyricist to demand the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Kamal Haasan, Bharathiraja and Ilayaraja. Fans said that they deserved to be honoured with the prestigious award as they have been serving the cinema for more than 50 years.

On October 25, Rajinikanth received the Dadasaheb Phalke award during the 67th National Film Awards ceremony. He was appreciated with a standing ovation while receiving the award. He dedicated the prestigious award to his brother Sathyanarayana, old friend Raj Bahadur, and director K Balachander.

On Twitter, Rajinikanth thanked everyone who congratulated him for winning the Dadasaheb Phalke award.

Currently, he is waiting for the release of his upcoming project ‘Annaatthe’, which is scheduled for Diwali.

