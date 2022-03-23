Ma Ka Pa Anand to Take Break From Super Singer Junior For Thailand Trip

Popular Vijay TV presenter Ma Ka Pa Anand, who hosts Super Singer Junior season 8, has announced that he will be taking a break from the show for a trip to Thailand. His tour is scheduled to start on April 14.

In an Instagram post on March 9, Anand informed his fans about his trip to Thailand. He wrote, “Me planning a small vacation coming April to Thailand, anyone wants to join me pls Whatsapp this to the number in the post."

Earlier, Anand’s co-host from the show, Priyanka Deshpande left the show to join Bigg Boss Tamil 5. When Priyanka joined Bigg Boss Tamil 5 as a contestant, Ma Ka Pa Anand hosted Super Singer Junior 8 with Myna Nandhini.

Ma Ka Pa Anand also has a youtube channel named Mr Makapa. Anand’s Youtube channel has more than 1 million subscribers. His latest video on YouTube 1st Time Learning Arabic in Dubai has fetched 66,000 views in less than 24 hours. Like Ma Ka Pa, his co-host Priyanka also has a Youtube channel. Priyanka has recently uploaded a video of her trip to Hyderabad with her BigBoss friends.

Ma Ka Pa Anand is known for his comic timing and his playful antics on the show Super Singer Junior 8 is loved by the audience.

Anand has hosted shows like Athu Ithu Ethu, Kings of Dance, KPY champions, Mrs Chinnathirai, The Wall, Cinema Kaaram Coffee, and Start Music.

Ma Ka Pa made his debut in the film industry with the Tamil romantic comedy film Vanavarayan Vallavarayan. The film was written and directed by Rajmohan. The film starred Krishna, Monal Gajjar, and Niharika Kareer alongside Ma Ka Pa.

Ma Ka Pa then went on to feature in several movies like Navarasa Thilagam, Kadalai, Maanik, and Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum.

