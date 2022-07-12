Ma Ma Mahesha Song From Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata crosses 100 million views

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu’s latest film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which was released in theatres on May 12, turned out to be a blockbuster hit. Now, the Parasuram directorial has achieved another milestone. The peppy dance number from the film Ma Ma Mahesha has garnered over 100 million views on YouTube.

“A combined 100M plus Views for the ultra-peppy #MaMaMahesha! Thank you all for the love," Saregama South tweeted.

The foot tapping track features Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh. Sri Krishna and Jonita Gandhi have given voice for Ma Ma Mahesha while S Thaman composed the music. Aantha Sriram has written the lyrics for this popular track.

Another single from this film, titled Kalaavathi, also garnered massive views on YouTube. So far, the song has received over 200 million views and around 2 lakh likes. The romantic track was released on Valentine’s Day. Despite being leaked prior to its initial release, Kalaavathi has become a favourite among the young fans of Mahesh Babu.

It’s a rare feat for Mahesh Babu as two songs from his film have achieved record views on YouTube.

After a successful theatrical run the movie is now streaming on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The film grossed over Rs 110 crore at the box office.

The storyline of Sarkaru Vaari Paata is centered on a huge scandal that has shaken the Indian banking sector. Mahesh Babu is playing the protagonist who is fighting against industrialists and businessmen behind the scandal.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is working on his next film helmed by director Trivikram Srinivas, which marks the 25th movie of his career. He also has a film with SS Rajamouli in the pipeline.

