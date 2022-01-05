Maa Ka Pa Anand Shares New Year Celebration Video From Paris

Actor and television presenter Maa Ka Pa Anand rang in the New Year standing in front of the Eiffel Tower and grooving to S Thaman’s song Tum Tum. Maa Ka Pa Anand flew to Paris to celebrate the occasion. The actor recently shared a video on Instagram in which he can be seen dancing in front of the Eiffel Tower to Taman’s song.

Sharing the post, the actor wrote, “Happy new year darlings."

The comment section of the post was flooded by his friends and fans with warm wishes. Maa Ka Pa Anand has received an invitation from the Tamil community in Paris to celebrate New Year with them. Besides India, the actor has a huge following abroad.

Following the news of Maa Ka Pa’s visit to Paris to celebrate the occasion, a few reports claimed that the popular Tamil TV presenter decided to celebrate New Year in Paris because of his wife Susina George.

However, the actor did not travel to Paris with his family; he instead flew with some other TV celebrities to attend the event. Robo Shankar, Cooku with Comali fame KPY Bala and singer Sam Vishal were also invited to the New Year celebrations by the Tamil community in Paris. The four received a warm welcome at the Paris airport.

The news on the event’s entry fee has become a hot topic of discussion. According to sources, the entry fee for the New Year event in Paris attended by Maa Ka Pa, Sam Vishal, Bala, Robo Shankar was 85 Euros (around Rs 7200).

