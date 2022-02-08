‘Maa Ki Godh… Jannat’ Says Salman Khan as He Shares Sweet Picture with Mom Salma Khan

Megastar Salman Khan won a million hearts when he shared defined his ‘Jannat’ or heaven is in ‘maa ki godh’ (mother’s lap).The actor said the same when he documented a moment in the form of a sweet picture with his mother Salma Khan.

The Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai actor took to Instagram and posted an adorable picture with his mom. In the photo, Salman Khan is seen taking a selfie as he rests in his mother lap. The Hum Saath Saath Hain star is seen sharing a smile with her mom as they both look into the camera. While Salman looks radiant in a green t-shirt, his mom is seen dressed in a blue chequered kurta.

Taking to the captions, the actor wrote, “Maa ki godh …. Jannat." And as soon as the post was shared on the photo-sharing platform, the Salman Khan’s legion of fans bombarded the comments section, as they showered love on the mother-son duo. While one fan wrote, “Beta ho toh aisa," another chimed in writing, “Beshak Subhanallah!" and added heart and raising hands emoticon.

Well, it is not an unknown fact that Salman Khan is very close to his family, Time and again, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor has shared pictures and videos of her closed ones on social media. Last month, Salman Khan shared a snap in which he was clicked eating a delicious Rajasthani traditional lunch today with his brother’s Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, sister Alvira Khan and mother Helen.

On the professional front, the teaser of T-Series music video starring Salman Khan and Pragya Jaiswal was released. The song is titled ‘Main Chala’ and it is sung by Guru Randhawa and Iulia Vantur.

Salman Khan will also be seen in Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif. Both the actors had been shooting for the film last year and they travelled to several foreign locations. In fact, they were supposed to shoot the last leg of the film in Delhi this month but the shoot had to be pushed due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

