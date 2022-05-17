MAA President Manchu Vishnu Backs Andhra Govt's Decision To Hike Ticket Prices

The ticket prices of films in Andhra Pradesh have impacted a lot of films, some in a positive way while others in a negative. Ever since the Andhra Pradesh government increased the prices of the ticket by Rs. 50, the industry has witnessed mixed reactions. Recently, the president of the Movie Artists Association Manchu Vishnu backed the Andhra Pradesh Government and has supported their decision to hike the ticket prices.

The actor has stated that the government has taken the right decision of hiking the ticket price. However, he agrees that it has benefitted some of the movies, but many others have suffered a tremendous loss. He even pointed out that the decision was taken only after the filmmakers approached the government to hike the rates in February this year. The AP government decided to have a maximum increase of Rs. 50 on the ticket prices.

Vishnu called it a ‘big debate’ and has said that the matter can only be resolved when industry leaders and associations sit together and have a discussion. After having a detailed conversation addressing the issue, the industry can come to a middle ground. However, without everyone’s support, it is not possible.

SS Rajamouli’s RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR did well at the box office and managed to have record-breaking earnings after the price hike. Meanwhile, Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi’s movie didn’t do well at the box office.

Recently, Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata was released and the makers decided to not hike the prices of the ticket and the decision seems to have worked for the film. The film has managed to earn above 100 crores within four days of its release. While the film has not received good critical reviews, the audience is still going to watch the film. This might be due to low ticket rates.

