Maanaadu Producer Suresh Kamatchi Dragged to Court Over Film's Satellite Rights

Venkat Prabhu directorial Maanaadu, starring Silambarasan, received enormous success at the box office following its theatrical release on November 25.

Meanwhile, Simbu’s father T. Rajendhar has sent a legal notice to film producer Suresh Kamatchi and financier Uttam Chand in connection with the satellite rights of the mass masala political entertainer.

Following the notice, the court ordered financier Uttamchand and producer Suresh Kamatchi to appear before it on December 16. The case pertains to the transfer of satellite rights of the film to a private television.

T.Rajendhar, in his legal notice, has alleged that now that Maanaadu is a blockbuster, Suresh Kamatchi, and Uttam Chand are attempting to sell the satellite rights for a huge amount without his knowledge.

Rajendhar further stated that he and his wife had taken a great deal of pain to release the film, adding that the couple had given a guarantee of Rs 5 crore on behalf of producer Suresh Kamatchi to financier Uttam Chand. He further alleged that the satellite rights of the film have been given to private television without informing them.

Rajendhar has demanded that the satellite rights be suspended until the amount due to him is paid and that Uttam Chand and Suresh Kamatchi be ordered to pay the money.

The judge adjourned the case until December 16 after ordering notices to be sent to financier Uttamchand and producer Suresh Kamatchi regarding the case.

