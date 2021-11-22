Maanaadu Producer Targets TN Govt's Vaccination Mandate For People in Public Places

Tamil movie Maanaadu is all set for its theatrical release on November 25. The political science fiction stars actor Silambarasan in the lead, while S.J. Suryah, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Premgi Amaren play other important roles.

Maanaadu was earlier scheduled for a Diwali release, but since Rajinikanth-starrer Annaatthe had occupied most of the screens, the makers decided to postpone it to ensure a wider release. The film, however, is again facing a possible dent in viewership due to a new government mandate.

The Tamil Nadu government last week issued a circular making Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for people in public places. The Directorate of Public Health (DPH) and Preventive Medicine said only vaccinated people can occupy public places including markets, theatres and factories.

This decision could impact the theatre business of Maanaadu, and the film’s producer has criticised the state government for “interfering with people’s freedom". Suresh Kamatchi, who is one of the producers of Maanaadu, is continuously raising the issue on Twitter.

“This is the first time in the world that a person has been asked to go to the theatre for a vaccine… How big a human rights violation is it to interfere with everyone’s freedom? Let people in the theatre as before," the translated version of his Tamil tweet read.

Kamatchi has also retweeted posts, which tagged Chief Minister MK Stalin and Tamil Nadu Health Department, and highlighted the negative effects of the decision on the film industry.

Maanaadu has generated a lot of hype among moviegoers since its trailer dropped. The sneak peek shows the character of Silambarasan living the same incident time and again. Touted as a time-bending movie, Maanaadu will also release outside Tamil Nadu. It has been dubbed as Time Loop for its dubbed versions in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi languages.

