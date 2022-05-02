Maanayata Says Eid Celebration This Year is More Special for Sanjay Dutt With Success of KGF 2

Sanjay Dutt and wife Maanayata have many reasons to celebrate this Eid as the Bollywood star’s recent film ‘K.G.F: Chapter 2′ Hindi version became the biggest first day opener in the history of Indian cinema. Grossing close to 135 crore on its opening day, the magnum opus demolished all previous box office records set by renowned films like Baahubali: The Conclusion, PK and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, among others. The film effectively cemented its position as one of the greatest Indian films of all time as it crossed the Rs 1000-crore mark in just 17 days on a global scale.

It’s a special time for the Dutt family, as Sanjay Dutt walked away with rave reviews for his portrayal of the spine-chilling antagonist, Adheera, Rocky’s (Yash) nemesis in the blockbuster film. Not to forget that he achieved all of this while battling lung cancer by overcoming the challenging situation while filming the mammoth film project.

Maanayata said, “Eid celebrations this year are all the more special for us with the success of KGF2 and all the love and support Sanjay received for his performance in the film. Despite all the challenges that came his way, he powered through for the love of his fans and his passion for the craft and the success of the film reinstilled that love even more. This celebration is all the more joyous and a happy one for the entire family and we wish everyone a happy, prosperous and peaceful Eid."

With KGF: Chapter 2’s elephantine success, Sanjay Dutt, acclaimed for his memorable performances, adds another iconic and definitely unforgettable character to his list. Sanjay Dutt keeps proving that when it comes to on screen villains, he among the best silver screen baddies.

