Maanvi Gagroo Marries Kumar Varun: Mouni Roy Sends Wishes; Tripling Co-Star Amol Parashar Is 'Amazed'

Days after making her relationship official with comedian Kumar Varun, actress Maanvi Gagroo surprised everyone on Thursday and announced that they have now tied the knot too. The lovebirds took to their Instagram handles and shared a joint post announcing their marriage. The newlywed couple mentioned that their wedding was an intimate ceremony with their close friends and family in attendance.

“In the presence of our close friends and family, today, on this palindrome-ish date, of 23~02~2023, we made it official, in every way. You’ve loved and supported us in our individual journeys, please continue to bless us in our journey together. Happy #2323 #KGotVi ❤️," the caption of their wedding pictures read.

However, soon after the surprise announcement was made, friends, fans and industry colleagues took to the comment section to congratulate the couple. While Mouni Roy wrote, “Wish you both the happiest most prosperous journey ahead ❤️", Vikrant Massey commented, “Bahut bahut badhai Gagroo & Varun. Stay blessed ❤️." Sanya Malhotra also dropped in a bundle of heart emojis and wrote, “Uffff CONGRATULATIONS ❤️." “Congratulations to you both! ♥️♥️," wrote Konkona Sen.

Maanvi’s Tripling co-star Amol Parashar also expressed excitement in the comment section and shared, “Amaze! Mubarak mubarak to both of you ❤️❤️ @maanvigagroo @randomvarun Love, Hugs and High Fives!" Kirti Kulhari also commented, " so happy for you maans and Varun .. be blessed ."

Among others, Ayushmann Khurranna, Gagan Arora, Erica Fernandes, Mallika Dua, Hina Khan, Gauhaur Khan, Neena Gupta, Sriti Jha, Bani J, Sumona Chakravarti and Ridhima Pandit also sent wishes to the couple.

In the wedding pictures, Maanvi looked gorgeous in a red netted saree whereas Varun looked charming in a sherwani.

Back on February 14 this year i.e on the Valentine’s Day, the ‘Four More Shots Please’ actress made her relationship official with Varun by sharing a photo from one of their vacations. She wrote, “Found my lobster #HappyValentinesDay ❤️". Have a look :

Maanvi Gagroo is best known for her performance as Siddhi Patel, a bubbly character in Four More Shots Please!. She also rose to fame with her character of Chanchal Sharma in TVF’s Tripling. She has also been part of various Bollywood films including Ujda Chaman, No One Killed Jessica and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Kumar Varun on the other hand is known for his comedy gigs and AIB sketch videos and series.

The duo was tightlipped about their romance and never made it official until this year.

