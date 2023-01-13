Maanvi Gagroo's Four More Shots Please Co-Star Bani J Already Knew About Her Engagement? Know Here

Four More Shots Please fame Maanvi Gagroo is now engaged. The actress left fans shocked on Friday as she flaunted her engagement ring in her latest Instagram post. However, her co-star in the popular series, Bani J, already knew about the good news. She revealed this in the comments section of the announcement post.

The photo shared by Maanvi Gagroo showed her sitting at a café at an undisclosed location. The image revealed the diva’s uncontrollable blush as she covered her face while flashing her ring. Maanvi was seen sporting a grey hoodie and opted for a simple hairdo and no-makeup look. Along with the picture, she also wrote, “So this happened #Engaged". However, the details about Maanvi Gagroo’s fiancé remain unclear.

On seeing this post, friends of the actress couldn’t keep calm and went on to pen congratulatory messages in the comments section. Her co-star Bani J very enthusiastically revealed, “Oh Hello (we’ve known for a while… but ya know had to wait for this post". Actress Shibani Dandekar commented “Congratulations". Kubbra Sait wrote, “Oh yes, yes, yes (with heart-struck emojis)". Sumeet Vyaas also wrote, “Oyeeeee congratulations". Jitendra Kumar added, “Congratulations". Sayani Gupta also mentioned, “Chalo! Cats out of the bag. Love you and jija ji too."

Advertisement

Apart from friends of the celeb, many are eager to know more about Maanvi’s partner. Actor Gajraj Rao commented in a poetic way, “Kun hai jo sapno mein aya, kaun hai jo dilm mein samaya." One user wrote, “Engagement involves two individuals, would love to congratulate the other individual too". Another user very eagerly asked her to reveal her partner’s name. The comment read, “Please do a reveal of the one who put the ring."

Advertisement

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Arunabh Kumar’s Pitchers season 2 alongside Naveen Kastauria and Abhay Mahajan. Maanvi is known for her performance in the much-acclaimed series Four More Shots Please, where she gained major recognition for essaying the role of Siddhi Patel. The series also starred Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Lisa Ray, Prateik Babbar and many more. Apart from this, the actress has played supporting roles in movies such as PK, No One Called Jessica, and Kill Dil.

Read all the Latest Movies News here