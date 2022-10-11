Maanvi Ghagroo On Her Equation With Tripling Co-star Sumeet Vyas: 'Turn Up To Him For Advice or Validation’:

The trailer of the third season of the popular franchise ‘Tripling’ was recently launched. Produced by Arunabh Kumar of TVF fame, this season is directed by Neeraj Udhwani; the story is by Arunabh Kumar and Sumeet Vyas; the screenplay is by Sumeet Vyas and the dialogues are by Sumeet Vyas and Abbas Dalal. While the series is coming up with its third season, the lead stars have developed a sweet bond during the first two seasons. Maanvi Ghagroo recently talked about her bond with co-stars Sumit Vyas and Amol Parashar.

Maanvi shared that Sumit is her go-to person for her when it comes to seeking advice or validation.

Advertisement

“Since the series spans across three seasons, my equation with Sumeet and Amol has become like Chanchal’s relationship with Chandan and Chitvan respectively. Whenever I need any kind of advice or validation, I usually turn to Sumeet Vyas. With Amol, my relationship usually consists of friendly banter, more like peers so it is pretty much like our on-screen relationship," said the Four More Shots Please star.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/wQ0UoawtOGE" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>>

Since the series has many parallel leads in the show, Maanvi shared if she keeps an eye on who is getting more focus or more lines.

Maanvi shared, “I don’t have any kind of insecurity that who is getting more limelight and who is not, however I feel that if I am playing a role, it must have a significant impact. It must add value so that is most important for me. Not specific to this show, but if the situation arises, I do make myself heard and if in future, a similar kind of situation comes with this show, I will bring forth my point since I have developed a friendly relationship with them. Not just with Tripling, if any kind of show is offered to me, I usually end up seeing the show through the lens of the gender, and a social messaging. If the larger picture matches my ideology, I am okay with it."

This season of Tripling centres around the news of Charu and Chinmay (the parents) separating, forces the siblings – Chandan, Chanchal & Chitwan to go on a new adventure - this time back to their paternal home in the hills. And this time, the siblings are joined by their equally eccentric parents in a series of smaller family adventures, while grappling with the threat of losing their family and their home. Check out the trailer here:

Advertisement

="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/VwK1hmPH_e8" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>>

Advertisement

Tripling season 3 starts streaming on ZEE5 on 21st October 2022.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here