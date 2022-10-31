Machana Pathingala to Ore Naal Unai Naan, Best Compositions of Legendary Ilayaraja

Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja is a huge name in the Tamil and Telugu film industry. Given the epithet of Isaignani or musical genius, Ilaiyaraaja, with his groundbreaking musicals has rendered an incomparable contribution to the film industry. It is impossible to choose the best or some of the best songs of Ilaiyaraaja. However, here is a list of the five most amazing musical compositions of the musical maestro that are worth a listen on a relaxed Sunday evening.

Machana Pathingala:

The Machana Pathingala song from the 1976 film Annakili is considered one of the best songs to date. Ilayaraja mixed traditional rhythms with a touch of contemporary cinema music tactics. With Ilayaraja’s amazing composition and singer S Janaki’s beautiful vocals, the Machana Pathingala song is a delight to hear.

Nee Oru Kadhal Sangeetham:

Ilayaraja displayed his talent for using traditional ragas in this gorgeously shot song from Mani Ratnam’s film Nayagan, starring veteran actors Kamal Haasan and Saranya. This song from Shyam Kalyani, performed by Chitra and Mano, holds a special place in the hearts of millions of listeners.

Kannil Enna Kaarkaalam:

This 80’s composition had the best of music at work together. With Ilayaraja scoring the music, Vairamuthu penning the lyrics, and SP Balasubramaniam and Janaki lending their soulful voices, the Kannil Enna Kaarkaalam song is an evergreen composition that still rages in the playlist of many. Veteran actor Rajnikanth and actress Madhavi starred in the soulful number.

Sundari:

Sundari from the 1991 film Thalapathi was the last film where director Mani Ratnam worked with Ilayaraja. Starring Rajnikanth and Shobana, the song mixes a gentle melody with stirring compositions and excellent lyrics, all set to the maestro’s favourite Kalyani raga.

Ore Naal Unai Naan:

Even after 35 years, the Ore Naal Unai Naan song is still young and fresh in the minds of many song lovers. Legendary singers Vani Jairam and S.P. Balasubramaniam have woven magic in this song from the popular 1978 movie Ilamai Oonjaladukirathu. Whenever the beautiful melody starts playing, you wouldn’t be able to stop yourself from humming the song.

