Macherla Niyojakavargam: Anjali's Sizzling Look Unveiled

Item songs in films are gaining a lot of momentum. After Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s dance number in Pushpa: The Rise, Anjali is all set to mesmerise everyone with her looks in Macherla Niyojakavargam. Macherla Niyojakavargam stars Nithiin in the male lead and Krithi Shetty and Catherine Tresa are playing the female lead. Now, the makers have roped in Anjali for an item song to add a glamorous touch to the film.

The first look poster of Anjali was recently released and it has left fans impressed. Her sizzling appearance is unmissable. The song was filmed on a massive stage in Hyderabad. More details about the song are expected today and the shooting will commence soon.

Anjali has earlier worked with Allu Arjun in Sarrainodu for a special song. This is Anjali’s second item number and fans are excited to watch her on the screen, spreading her magic.

Nithiin-starrer Macherla Niyojakavargam has been directed by MS Raja Shekhar Reddy. The post-production work of the film is in the process. Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy are producing the movie under the Sreshth Movies banner. Macherla Niyojakavargam is being presented by Rajkumar Akella. The film has been made on a large scale and will have a similar style for the promotion campaign.

In the film, Nithiin is playing Guntur’s District Collector. Mahathi Swara Sagar is composing the music for Macherla Niyojakavargam and Prasad Murella has cranked the camera.

The dialogues have been written by Mamidala Thirupathi and Sahi Suresh has done the art direction. The fight sequences have been directed by Venkat, Ravi Varma, and Anl Arasu.

Nithiin’s Macherla Niyojakavargam is scheduled for its worldwide theatrical release on August 12th.

