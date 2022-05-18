Machine Gun Kelly Wishes ‘Ethereal Light Being’ Megan Fox on 36th birthday; See Pics

American musician Machine Gun Kelly dedicated a special Instagram post to his partner and actress Megan Fox. As Fox turned 36 on Monday, the rapper posted a series of pictures with his partner on the social media platform. The first picture shared by the artist also known as Colson Baker, featured a candid shot from a roller coaster ride. The picture featured Baker in terrified expression while Fox seemed to be enjoying the thrilling ride as she had her tongue stuck out with a devil hand sign.

The following picture featured Fox and Baker showing off their painted nails. Baker wore a pink glitter nail paint, while Fox wore a bright blue nail colour. The picture of their hands also featured a pair of matching voodoo doll tattoos on their ring fingers. In a recent interview, Fox revealed how the couple often follows some spiritual rituals and astrology, including drinking drops of each other’s blood.

Baker’s latest Instagram post does offer an insight into the rituals that they practice. The rapper shared a picture of pink voodoo dolls that the couple has, while another picture featured Fox meditating while sitting on top of a rock in some forest. Baker also shared a picture with Fox where the couple was dressed in matching sky blue outfits. Fox wore a sky blue jumpsuit with halter neck, while Baker was spotted in a sleeveless blue sweater and a pair of black printed pants.

Sharing the pictures on the social media platform, Fox added to the caption, “Wishing the happiest birthday to my ethereal light being. I love you maki."

Fox and Baker got engaged earlier this year.

Most recently, the couple walked the red carpet at Billboard Music Awards. At the event, Baker performed his recent song Twin Flame and said, “I wrote this song for my wife." The statement sparked speculation that the couple have already wed.

