‘Mad For Each Other’: Ravindar Chandrasekaran’s Old Photo With Mahalakshmi Viral

Tamil actress Mahalakshmi tied the knot with producer Ravindar Chandrasekaran on September 1 last year. Their wedding was a grand affair that took place in the presence of their close friends and family members. Since then, the couple has never left an opportunity to shell out major couple goals for fans with their social media PDA.

Recently, an old post shared by Ravindar Chandrasekaran has resurfaced on social media and has been garnering a lot of attention. Soon after their wedding, the producer shared a romantic photo with his wife Mahalakshmi. In the photo, the actress is seen rocking a beautiful red lehenga while Ravindar looked handsome in a white kurta pyjama set, which he paired with a matching embellished overcoat. The love birds posed for the camera in front of a heart-shaped structure decorated with roses. Along with sharing the post on Instagram, Ravindar wrote, “Vr not made for each other. V r mad of each other."

Check out Ravindar Chandrasekaran’s Instagram post below:

Advertisement

Upon seeing the photo, one of the users extended his best wishes to the then-newlyweds by writing, “Bless you both with the best health, wealth, prosperity, and all the abundance in this Universe." Another gushed, “Made for each other." Many others flooded the comments section of the post with red heart emojis.

For those unaware, this is the second marriage of both Ravindar Chandrasekaran and Mahalakshmi. The actress has a son named Sachin from her previous marriage with Anil Neredimilli. On the other hand, before tying the knot with Mahalakshmi, Ravindar was married to R Shanti.

On the work front, Ravindra is a well-known face in the Tamil film industry. He has bankrolled multiple popular movies, including Sidihuna Ennanu and Murungaikai. And Mahalakshmi was last seen in Vijay Raj’s psychological thriller film Munnarivan, which was released in April of last year.

Read all the Latest Movies News here