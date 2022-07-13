Madalsa Sharma Looks Stunning in Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Avatar

Actress Madalsa Sharma got a lot of fame from her role as Kavya in the popular television show Anupamaa. She recently made headlines with her get-up as Gangubai, the lead character played by Alia Bhatt in the film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Madalsa’s special performance on an episode of her hit show made Ranbir Kapoor compliment her dance moves.

The actress is also very active on social media and often shares updates and pictures about her work. She recently shared a reel on Instagram in Gangubai look.

She can be seen in a white chiffon saree paired with a red bindi, bangles and gajra. In the video, she talks about how she is obsessed with Instagram. She compares Instagram with her fridge as she checks both regardless of finding something worthwhile.

“Instagram is like a fridge for me. I know that there is nothing to be found in it, but still, I have to open it after 10-10 minutes," she was heard saying in the video. She shared the video with the caption, “Yeh sach hai ke nahi."

Fans commented appreciating her Gangubai avatar. Many share laughing emojis.

Madalsa made her acting debut in the film Fitting Master, directed by EVV Satyanarayana, in 2009. The movie was a hit, and Madalsa’s performance was praised. She later acted in films like Shourya, Pathayeram Kodi, Angel, The Girl With The Indian Emerald, Patiala Dreamz and many others.

Madalsa is known for her role as Kavya Shah in the Star Plus channel’s Anupamaa. Rupali Ganguli, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey also play pivotal roles in the show. The program is based on the Bengali series Sreemoyee, which airs on Star Jalsha.

