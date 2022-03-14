Made in Heaven Season 2 to Release By 2022 End? Sobhita Dhulipala Shares Latest Update | Exclusive

Web series Made In Heaven was released in 2019 and received immense appreciation from both, the audience and the critics. The show, starring Sobhita Dhulipala, Jim Sarbh, Arjun Mathur and Kalki Koechlin, among others revolved around two Delhi-based wedding planners - Tara and Karan. With each wedding ceremony, they learn and experience new things about brides and grooms from diverse backgrounds and discover the complexities in their own lives. While Tara decides to break the shackles of her unhappy married life, Karan struggles as a gay man in a country where homosexuality is taboo.

Recently, Sobhita Dhulipala, who played the role of Tara in the show, talked about season two and revealed that the shooting for the same is mostly done. “Season two is pretty much done, I don’t know when the release is. That’s what the makers will speak around. I don’t want to say something," she shared with News18.com.

“I have six pending dates, which I am finishing now. So we are wrapping the show in March only," the actress added.

On being asked if fans can expect the release of season two by the end of 2022, Sobhita explained that it all depends upon editing and said, “I am also one of the fans who is expecting this. But if I say that it will come out by the end of this year and then the makers won’t finish the edit, mujhe kaam nahi milega."

Sharing what new will season two of Made In Heaven bring for the fans, Sobhita mentioned that it’s more ‘refined and concentrated’. She further added that season two is even better than the first one. “I have to tell you, season two is so cool! It sounds very weird for me to say this because mera show hai but season one ke time pe we didn’t know how it will do, like how it would perform. But because it did well, we can take risks in season two. So be it terms of skills, be it terms of guest appearances, technically, music, cinematography, plot, performances are insane. Season two is many many notches up from season one. I feel very very excited," she said.

During the conversation, Sobhita also talked about why she had signed this show and revealed how she fell in love with its plot. She further said that the show also opened her boundaries for other good shows and movies. “I made this choice because I felt for the character, I felt for the story. This was the time when digital was not what it is today. But I think I trusted it because I think a good story is what matters. That attitude was reinforced when the show did well. It gave me the confidence to make choices that lead me to good stories," she said.

Sobhita also called the show a ‘gentle revolution’ and added that it opened boundaries for people to think. She also talked about her character in the show and added that it provided her an opportunity to experiment and grow. “When Made In heaven came out and it did well, people had consumed it in a much larger volume. I was very happy that I had a part that gave me enough space within the show to perform. Warna kya hota hai na, you don’t get enough space or time in a film. Some films do, but this is not usually the case. With this, I had a full meal," she told News18.com.

She also mentioned that Tara in Made In Heaven gave her confidence as an actress and said, “I didn’t want to be seen like ‘Oh! she can be a glamorous girl’. I was figuring out how can my work be seen by larger janta. That’s when something like this happened. It is entertaining, it’s such a beautiful performance, but it also gave me immense confidence as an artist."

Recently, Made In Heaven completed three years of its release. On being asked how does it feel about the same, Sobhita said, “It actually feels like, 2 saal lockdown mein chale gaye! Because the gap has been longer because of that but the show, season one has done so much for me and for all the people involved. Therefore, I think there is so much anticipation."

