Tamil superstar Rajinikanth is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Jailer. Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the Tamil-language action comedy is slated to hit the theatres on April 14. Besides stupefying viewers with his excellent acting mettle, Rajinikanth is also known to be a doting husband to wife Latha Rajinikanth and an affectionate father to her two daughters. Recently, on the occasion of the 50th-day celebrations of actor and dramatist Y Gee Mahendran’s play Charukesi, Rajinikanth was invited as the chief guest.

At the event, Rajinikanth spoke highly of his wife Latha, crediting her for changing the actor’s bad lifestyle choices for the better. The Chandramukhi actor further expressed gratitude to Y Ghee Mahendran for introducing Rajinikanth to his now-wife Latha. “I am forever indebted to Y Gee Mahendran for introducing my wife, Latha, to me," he said.

Advertisement

Rajinikanth opened up on his addiction to cigarettes and alcohol consumption, accompanied by the urge to consume “two non-veg meals" each day. “When I was a conductor, I’d drink every day and there was no count of how many cigarettes I’d smoke every day. I would start the day with non-veg and will at least have non-veg meals twice a day. I’d feel bad seeing all the vegetarians. But, these three are a deadly combination," shared the 72-year-old.

Rajinikanth attributed his change in lifestyle to his beloved wife. He added, “According to me, those who consume these three for a longer period of time do not lead a healthy life after 60. In fact, it was my wife, Latha, who changed me by showering me with love. She made me lead a disciplined life."

Advertisement

Rajinikanth got married to Latha on 26 February 1981 in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati. The couple shares two daughters - Aishwarya and Soundarya Rajinikanth together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth’s next film Jailer has been keeping fans on their toes. Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banners of Sun Pictures, Jailer also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Mohan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vasanth Ravi, and Trisha Krishnan in pivotal roles. Mohanlal has also been roped in for an extended cameo in the film.

Read all the Latest Movies News here