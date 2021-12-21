Madhu Chopra Congratulates Priyanka Chopra for Matrix Resurrections: 'You've Earned Every Bit of Success'

Bollywood has given us a bunch of power couples and several unbeatable father-son duo. And when it comes to mother-daughter bonds, the industry is nowhere behind. One such mother-daughter duo, who have been hailed a million times, is Priyanka Chopra and Dr. Madhu Akhouri Chopra. Though Priyanka is her daddy’s little girl, she never shies away from appreciating her mother. Whenever asked about her mother, Priyanka reveals how she stood by her no matter what and the actress even drops Instagram appreciation posts for Madhu. This time her mother Madhu penned a note alongside a gorgeous photo on Instagram to let the world know how proud she is of her daughter.

Sharing a picture with Priyanka, Madhu dropped a heartfelt message for her daughter. “Celebrating the dedication you’ve shown on the way to this achievement," she wrote. Stating that Priyanka has earned every bit of success, Madhu congratulated and extended best wishes to the actress for the launch of Matrix and all her future endeavors.

The picture shared by Priyanka’s mother was clicked during The Matrix Resurrections’ premier. Priyanka had donned a sexy silver dress, with pointed silver heels, while Madhu wore a stylish black jacket, with grey pants and black boots. Priyanka had revealed that the colours of her silver dress, which she wore to the premiere of The Matrix: Resurrections, were inspired by her movie character, Sati. The actress, who has been quite busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, has been setting fashion goals for the winter season.

The Matrix 4 was first scheduled for release earlier this year, on May 21in the UK and US. It was pushed back, as a result of filming delays, to April 1, 2022. However, the firm and final release date of the fourth installment of The Matrix is December 22 this year.

Matrix: Resurrections will be released out on HBO Max and in cinemas simultaneously in the US. The film will be available on HBO Max for one month, from its theatre release date.

