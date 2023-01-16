Madhubala Fame Drashti Dhami's Drastic Change In 13 Years; A Look At Her Latest Photos

Drashti Dhami is a popular name in the Hindi television industry. She is known for TV serials like Madhubala: Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Dill Mill Gayye, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil and many others. She has won a lot of hearts over the years with her amazing performances in the numerous serials she has acted in. But she came to the limelight after the 2012 television series Madhubala: Ek Ishq Ek Junoon and her role still have a special place in the hearts of her fans.

In Madhubala, Drashti was featured opposite TV actor Vivian Dsena. She was mostly seen wearing saris and embroidered suits in the love story. Even though her traditional attire worked well for the show, no one could figure out Drashti’s style.

However, things have changed drastically in the last 13 years. Drashti has made a name for herself on social media by posting pictures of herself that show her real self which is quite different from her previous avatars on the small screen.

Let’s see how much Drashti Dhami’s appearance has evolved since Madhubala.

A few days back Dill Mill Gaye actress went on a vacation in Bali. She shared some snaps from her trip which has taken social media by storm. In the photo, Drashti is seen donning a multicoloured digital printed cord set. She wore a sleeveless crop top with a long matching slit skirt. She rounded off her look with a pair of black shades and nude slippers. She looked stunning.

Seeing the post, her fans couldn’t keep calm and showered red hearts and fire emoticons in the comment section.

Earlier, Drashti also shared photos to surprise her fans. On November 23, 2022, the 38-year-old actress shared some beautiful sun-kissed photos of herself. In the pictures, she is slaying her look in a beige high neck full sleeves dress and posing on the balcony.

On the work front, Drashti was last seen in her second web series Duranga. It was an adaptation of the Korean drama The Flower of Evil and was directed by Pradeep Sarkar. Duranga also featured Aijaz Khan and Gulshan Devaiah in pivotal roles. It was released on the OTT platform ZEE 5.

