Madhubala's Sister Madhu Bhushan: I'll Not Let Anyone Else Create Any Kind of Project Based on Her Life

Madhubala’s sister Madhur Bhushan had announced in 2018 that she was planning to make a biopic on her sister. Since the project has been in the pre-production stages, filmmakers and producers like Imtiaz Ali and Tutu Sharma had also expressed their desire to make a separate film altogether. But Madhur Bhushan stands tall on her claim that nobody else but her team would be making the said biopic.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Madhur Bhushan shared that her sister’s biopic would delineate many unknown aspects of her life. She also clarified that the makers would be bankrolled by her and they will have the creative freedom to bring Madhubala’s story to the silver screens.

She said, “Let me make one thing clear: there’s going to be only one Madhubala biopic that will be backed by me and my team. The idea is to not hurt anyone’s sentiments (through the said biopic) but we will showcase several unknown facets of Madhu Apa’s life which aren’t out in public. The film shall also put a number of misnomers/inaccuracies about her life to rest. Makers of Apa’s biopic backed by me will have all the creative freedom to put out her life in a truthful and honest manner."

She also emphasized that she would never let anyone make any films on Madhubala. Madhur stated, “I will not let anyone else create any kind of project based on/or inspired by Madhu Apa’s life. I am not going to bow down because as I said earlier, this is the family’s emotional and legal right. We will soon reveal all the details related to Apa’s biopic."

Four years ago when Bhushan made the announcement for the biopic, she had expressed that she wanted Kareena Kapoor to play her late sister. Not only that, actresses including Kriti Sanon, Kangana Ranaut, Kiara Advani, and Janhvi Kapoor have expressed their wish to play Madhubala in a biopic.

