Madhubala’s Sister Suffered Trauma In Auckland, Her Daughter Writes To New Zealand PM

Sister of late Hindi cinema actress Madhubala, Kaniz, reportedly faces torture and hostility in New Zealand where she had gone to stay with her son and daughter-in-law. The 96-year-old, who is now back in Mumbai with her daughter Perveez Somjee, had to face trauma two weeks ago after her daughter-in-law, Sameena, sent her to Auckland without any money and food.

ETimes reports that Perveez has written a letter to the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, stating what her mother went through. The report adds that Perveez felt it would only be apt to inform the New Zealand PM about the whole thing. Kaniz arrived in Mumbai and Perveez was told by the airport authorities that her mother had no money even for her mandatory RT-PCR test for COVID-19. The report adds that Kaniz was relieved to see her daughter, and one of the first things she told Perveez was that she was famished.

Speaking to ETimes, Perveez said, “It is true that I have written a letter to the New Zealand Prime Minister in this regard but I don’t want to elaborate." Kaniz’s younger sister Madhur Bhushan had also recently spoken to the national daily and criticised the way she was treated in Auckland. Madhur told ETimes, “How can a 96-year-old woman be treated like this? I know people have sour feelings about someone or the other in their lives. But we have to learn to let it pass. How can we continue holding those feelings?"

Madhur also elaborated that Sameena’s attitude changed after her husband Farook’s demise. “Sameena has two kids and they all were happy when my nephew was alive. After Farook’s demise, Kaniz could have been easily allowed to retire in one corner of that house which is actually huge," said Madhur.

