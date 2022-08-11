Madhumitha H Is Making Heads Turn With Her Fashion Game

Sun TV’s popular soap opera Ethirneechal rose to fame within no time from its release. Barely the six months old serial, Ethineechal, has already become a fan-favourite show across Tamil households. The actresses essaying the characters of Janani, Nandini, Iswari and Renuka in the show have also amassed an impressive fanbase on social media.

However, actress Madhumitha H, who plays the role of Janani, has risen to become the latest crush on the small screen. She has established a permanent place in the hearts of Tamil fans. Her social media following has also increased drastically ever since the premiere of the daily soap.

Janani, who is always seen wearing traditional outfits in the serial, is quite different from her on-screen character in real life, and her Instagram handle is proof. Madhumitha is often seen posting pictures of herself wearing numerous western attires on Instagram.

Although Madhumitha has become a household name across Tamil Nadu, she kicked off her career as an actor in the Kannada television industry, followed by the Telugu television industry.

Born in Bangalore, Madhumitha graduated from Mount Carmel College. She kickstarted her career with the Kannada show Putmalli on Star Suvarna, and later starred in the mythological TV series Shani as Neelima.

Furthermore, she marked her Telugu debut with Manasuna Manasai, which aired on Star Maa in 2018. Both the shows helped her immensely to carve a niche in the entertainment business. However, she bagged her breakthrough role in Zee Tamil’s big-budget serial Piriyadha Varam Vendum.

For the unversed, the 27-year-old actress even has her own YouTube channel, where she posts videos concerning her private as well as professional life. Presently, she has been shuttling between Chennai and Hyderabad to focus on both Telugu and Tamil shows.

