Madhur Bhandarkar Clears Air About Collaborating with Kangana Ranaut: ‘Nothing as Such Is Happening’

Madhur Bhandarkar took a five-year long sabbatical after his political thriller, Indu Sarkar, was deemed a disaster at the Box Office in 2017. Now the film-maker is back with a slice-of -life film Babli Bouncer that stars Tamannaah Bhatia in a leading role. The film that was released on a popular OTT platform is being praised by critics and audiences alike. Bhandarkar, on the other hand has now revealed what kept him away from making new movies for such a long time.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the Fashion director revealed, “After 2017 I was working on a total of 3 subjects, including Babli Bouncer. It took 3 years to write- a women-centric hard-hitting film, a larger-than-life cop action drama and Babli Bouncer. Usually, people jump from one film to another, but I wanted to invest my time in writing. When things were finalised for Babli Bouncers, we were thinking about the cast. In between, corona came to India. Two years have gone into it. We were just sitting idle. I also did India Lockdown which will be released soon."

The Director also quashed speculations regarding a possible collaboration with Kangana Ranaut for a film. They have previously worked together for Fashion which was a commercial and critical success at the Box Office. He stated, “Right now nothing as such is happening. Kangana is a very talented actress. We meet and talk. My concentration is only on Babli Bouncer. Followed by India lockdown."

The Page 3 film-maker also quipped about existing Box Office conditions and why there has been such a gradual shift in the sensibilities of the audience. He explained, “If the film industry suffers, we will suffer. This year only films like RRR, Pushpa, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and The Kashmir Files have done wonders at the box office. They were superhit. So this is wrong that films are not working. The magic of cinema will never go. The audience is now watching so many types of content on OTT platforms. The standard has become higher. But my gut feeling is that they will go parallel together."

Meanwhile, Madhur Bhandarkar is also gearing up to release another film titled India Lockdown that would highlight the grim and unfortunate scenarios that emanated after the first Covid-19 lockdown was announced across the country in the months of April in 2020.

