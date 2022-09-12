Madhur Bhandarkar Reveals Why He Feels People Are Scared of Him

It’s been a while since we saw a Madhur Bhandarkar film hit the screens. However, that is soon going to change with the upcoming Babli Bouncer, which has Tamannah Bhatia in the leading role. The entire team of the film visited the pilot episode of the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show, to promote the film. Madhur Bhandarkar was present along with Tamannaah Bhatia, Saurabh Shukla and Supriya Shukla. Among many things, Madhur Bhandarkar made an interesting revelation on the show.

The ace director is known to make grounded films on the harsh realities of life. His films often portray the politics and the darker side of the various aspects of life. With Fashion, he explored the fashion industry, with Heroine, he explored the film business and with Corporate, he brought to the fore the rampant corruption in the corporate world.

However, this very tendency of the director to make realistic films, according to him, made him a socially feared person. Talking to Kapil Sharma, Madhur Bhandarkar revealed that wherever he goes, people are scared that he will end up making a film on them.

“I visit a hospital and the doctors keep asking for my reassurance that I am not making a film on them. I visit many institutions and they keep asking me if I am making a film on them. Such events occur frequently in many locations. I enjoy writing scripts about various emotions and ideas. Additionally, the audience is the reason we are all here, as is what recognition and affection I have received," the Heroine director said.

Madhur also talked about the upcoming Babli Bouncer and said that people are accustomed to seeing male bouncers in pubs and nightclubs. However, he once chanced upon a female bouncer when he visited a pub and that is how the idea of making a film on a female bouncer occurred to him.

“We explored that world and conducted some study into it before learning that there is a town of bouncers nearby Delhi from whence these bouncers come and operate here. We have seen male bouncers in many films, but the tale of a girl bouncer needs to be told," the director stated.

