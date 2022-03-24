Madhurani Gokhale Prabulkar Shares BTS Reel From her Ad Shoot. Check Here

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte achieved phenomenal success with its storyline and inspiring character Arundhati. Through Arundhati, this serial narrates a compelling tale of one woman’s individuality. The serial has taught many women to walk out of abusive marriages and carve an individual identity. Madhurani Gokhale Prabulkar, who plays Arundhati, has become a household name. Banking on this newfound success, she has also bagged a new project.

Madhurani shared an Instagram reel showcasing the behind the scenes of her ad shoot. The actor looks resplendent in a red saree. Two models are seen in front of her. Madhurani is saying something that’s not audible. The actor has not given any further information related to this ad.

Mahdurani’s fans are quite happy that their favourite actor has another project. Madhurani has tagged filmmaker and writer Nitish Budhkar in the reel. Nitish felt quite overwhelmed with this and wrote that it has been quite a nostalgic day. Nitish thanked Madhurani for her support. Madhurani replied that it has been a lovely experience working with him. She also wrote that she is looking forward to more working opportunities with him.

Advertisement

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CbUrKqTAyBk/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

She also shared a snap in the same saree that she wore in the BTS reel. Madhurani wrote in the caption that there is a shade of red for every woman. Her makeup and hair game was on point. Her fans admired the look and showered heart and fire emojis in the comment section.

In the recent episode of Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, Arundhati’s mother is explaining that Ashutosh really likes her.

Advertisement

Besides Madhurani, Milind Gawali, Rupali Bhosle and others are seen in this serial. This serial has been remade in Hindi with the title Anupama.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.