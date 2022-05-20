Madhurani Gokhale's No Makeup Look Is A Hit Among Fans

Actor Madhurani Gokhale Prabhulkar is known for her outstanding acting skills and unique style statements and has this time managed to enchant her fans without makeup. Sharing her no-makeup look, she wrote, “Set Peace of mind as your highest goal and organize everything around it."

Busting myths around perfect skin by posting natural selfies sans makeup, Madhurani looked absolutely fabulous in her casual avatar. She appeared at ease with flaunting her flawless skin. And from the comments, it seems that she is certainly becoming an inspiration for many of her fans to go the same route.

Many in the comments praised the actor for her look. Besides being an actor, Madhurani is a well-known poet and singer too. She shares her poems via her social media handles. As a singer, Madhurani got her first big break in the film Sundar Maaz Ghar, for which top singers like Sadhana Sargam and Shreya Ghoshal had also auditioned.

She attained fame following her role in Arundhati. She has worked in all three entertainment mediums — serial, drama and film. Along with TV shows, Madhurani has also been seen in the Marathi films like Sundar Mazha Ghar, God Gupit, Samantar, Navara Mazha Navsacha, and Mani Mangalsutra.

The family drama show, Aai Juthe Kay Karte, from the very start has created a special place in the minds of the telly viewers. Since its launch, the series has remained number one in the TRP race.

In a short span of time, it became every household’s favourite TV show. The Marathi daily show has been remade in Hindi and other languages too. The storyline revolves around the life of a simple and illiterate housewife named Arundhati, who every time sacrifices her own wishes to keep her family together and happy.

