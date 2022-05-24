Madhurani Prabhulkar's Latest Reel In Pink Saree Is A Winner Among Fans

Aye Kuthe Kay Karte fame Madhurani Prabhulkar recently shared a video in which the actor features in a pink saree. The TV actor paired the outfit with a bindi and glamorous makeup. She made the reel on Lata Mangeshkar’s hit song Phir Chiddi Raat.

Her fans went crazy after the video was posted and they commented in large numbers. One of her fans said, “Beauty", while another one wrote “So beautiful". Overall, fans appreciated her post. The video received 3,576 likes and 31.7 k views.

Earlier, she amazed her fans with various photos and videos. A few days ago, she uploaded a photo in which she was seen in a white kurti with open hair. She captioned the video, “Set Peace of mind as your highest goal and organize everything around it." Fans started commenting as one of them wrote, “That dimple". Another fan wrote, “Nice Look" and others followed the trend. The picture received 5,965 likes.

Madhurani is quite active on social media. She has 215 k followers on her Instagram. She started her acting career at the age of 16. She won the best play award for her script and presented the play SeeSaw for the prestigious Purshottam Karandak competition. She made her acting debut with Indradhanush.

Madhurani also produced the film Goad Gupit in 2003. She also acted in a stage play Tumcha Aamcha Same Astaa and also showered her skills as a singer in the programme Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, which got her a film Sunder Majhe Ghar as a music composer.

Currently, Madhurani is playing the lead role in the Television show Aai Kuthe Kay Karte as Arundhati. The show is based on the Bengali series Sreemoyee on Star Jalsha. It talks about a middle aged housewife whose life is dedicated to her husband and children. The show airs on Star Pravah in Marathi.

