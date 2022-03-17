Madhuri Acted With Rajinikanth, Vijayakanth, Prabhu Back in the '80s. Where is She?

Actor Madhuri was extremely popular among Tamil and Malayalam audiences back in the 1980s. She has shared screen space with leading actors of her time like Rajinikanth, Vijayakanth, Prabhu, Sathyaraj, Karthik, Ramarajan, Mohanlal, and Pandiyan.

Madhuri made her debut with the Malayalam film, Paavam Krooran, in 1984. The movie was directed by Rajasenan and produced by V. Raja. The film also starred Shankar, Bhagyalakshmi, T. G. Ravi, and Captain Raju alongside Madhuri. The film was later also made in Tamil with the title Paavam Kodooran. Paavam Krooran was a huge success.

Madhuri is said to have previously acted as a child actor in the 1953 Malayalam film Lokanithi, and the 1973 film Uthayam. When she was cast in Paavam Krooran in 1984, Madhuri was still a teenager, so the reports of her appearing in these films do not hold much water.

Advertisement

The posters depicting Madhuri’s bedroom scene with TG Ravi in Paavam Krooran are still popular in Kerala. In those days, acting in Malayalam films that were certified A from the censor board was not a big deal. Leading stars like Prem Nazir, Jagathy Sreekumar, and Madhu have acted in such films.

Following Paavam Krooran, most of the films starring Madhuri in Malayalam, including Chatru, Ente Sapatham, and Orukkal Oritattu, were all given A certificate by the censor board.

Madhuri also bagged a role in Mohanlal’s hit film Boeing Boeing, which was written and directed by Priyadarshan. The film was a box office success and is now considered one of Malayalam cinema’s cult classics. The plot of the film revolves around Shyam (Mohanlal), who is dating three flight attendants at the same time, and the situation becomes more problematic when his friend Anilkumar (Mukesh) arrives. Madhuri played the role of an air hostess named Padma in the film.

Madhuri also starred in the 1985 Tamil film Alai Osai. Following Alai Osai, she got roles in several Tamil flicks. Madhuri cut down on acting in A-certified films after she appeared in a series of Tamil language films.

Advertisement

Rajinikanth-starrer Manithan also featured Madhuri in the role of Rajinikanth’s sister. In 1988 alone, Madhuri acted in more than 25 films.

However, she was not getting many roles in the early ’90s. Madhuri completely disappeared from showbiz after 1995.

While those who shared the screen with Madhuri in her early stints with Malayalam cinema are still active in the industry, Madhuri is nowhere to be seen.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.