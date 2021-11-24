Madhuri Dixit Adds Her Iconic Ek Do Teen Step to This Popular Instagram Trend, Watch Video

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit once again wooed her fans with her graceful dance and breathtaking expressions. The Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood took to Instagram to share a video of hers grooving to a popular Instagram song but she adds her own flavour to it by inserting the iconic step of her song Ek Do Teen. The song she was facing on was Meghan Trainor’s Me Too. Sharing the Instagram reel, she wrote, “If I was you #reelsinstagram #trendingreels"

Her fans and Instagram followers left compliments in the comment section for the evergreen actress. One user wrote, “Mam yor are awsm….", while another user wrote, “Most talented ❤️"

Meanwhile, the track Ek Do Teen, from the film Tezaab is one of Dixit’s most iconic and popular songs. The film also starred Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles.

The actress is an avid social media user who keeps updating her fan with glimpses from her life. She recently shared a picture of her in the backdrop of nature. She can be seen dressed in an all-black ensemble with a black cap to complete her look. She carried a brown sling back which went well with her outfit. She captioned it as, “Feeling good-natured #TravelTuesday #TakeMeBackTuesday"

Madhuri Dixit, on the work front, was judging the dance reality show Super Dancer 4. She was last seen in the Bollywood film Kalank that also starred Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kiara Advani. Madhuri will soon be seen starring in an upcoming Netflix movie titled Anamika. The movie is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment and has been directed by Karishma Kohli and Bejoy Nambiar.

